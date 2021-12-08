Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to move any of his players during the winter transfer window given the fact that Chelsea has a number of injuries and said players could step up to fill the void.

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea do not want to sell two of their players in the January transfer window

Chelsea is a stacked squad, everyone knows that, and at times, world class players have to wait their turn to play in the Premier League or Champions League. For manager Thomas Tuchel it’s a great problem to have, but for the player at times it can be frustrating.

The reality is that the calendar for big clubs like Chelsea is very congested, and managers need to make use of their full squads in order to manage the grind of a tight schedule. Chelsea is currently third in the Premier League and first in their Champions League group, meaning the club will play more games come the new year.

Now reports have surfaced that Chelsea may lose a few players during the January transfer window, something, according to 90min, Thomas Tuchel does not want. Here are the two players in question.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner is second or third string at Chelsea at the moment, but given some injury issues to Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, Tuchel would like to keep Werner around until the end of the season. Werner has interest from Barcelona, but given their financial situation, it’s unlikely he will move there, at least now.

Hakim Ziyech

Much further down the pecking order is Hakim Ziyech, who has seen his playing time decrease significantly with the arrival of Tuchel. Nonetheless injuries have brought Ziyech into the lineup and the Moroccan has provided assists and goals in his limited minutes. Again, Ziyech every time he takes the field only heightens his value and could move on but at the end of the season, but not in January.