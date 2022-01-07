The “war” to sign Erling Haaland is officially underway and while many clubs have been rumored a report indicates that Manchester City is all in for the Norwegian forward.

Erling Haaland is arguably the most prolific goal scorer in the world. The Borussia Dortmund striker has a goal scoring ratio that makes every soccer fan jump for joy. With the most powerful clubs in the world interested in his signature, the question is where Erling Haaland will play next?

Haaland’s team have held that decision close to the chest, as they are wisely reviewing their options, now a report from The Mirror indicates that Manchester City has made the 21-year-old goal machine their number one target.

The key date for City to get Erling Haaland would be in the summer transfer market and with no 2022 World Cup for the striker, the club has time to negotiate. Here is what Manchester City have prepared to get Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland one of three transfer targets for Manchester City

According to The Mirror, Manchester City will hold talks with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and father Alfe-Inge to sway the striker to play for City. City Football Group may be one of the few teams and owners that can realistically afford Haaland. The striker’s salary will see a considerable pay hike when he does move, and the transfer fee will be large. Real Madrid is the other prime candidate but with Madrid chasing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, it is still a question if Real Madrid will have all the available funds to buy Haaland.

The other two candidates that Manchester City have in mind to play up top are, Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

