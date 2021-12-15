The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder has found playing time hard to come by at Juventus and could be loaned during the January transfer window.

PSG and Lionel Messi could be getting some help, Arthur Melo of Juventus could be that help as the former teammate of Messi at Barcelona has seen his playing time dwindle at the Italian Old Lady. Arthur has fallen down the pecking order in midfield losing his place to Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

This season the Brazilian has played all of 4 games in Serie A and has not played since October 30th. Now according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is willing to loan Arthur and various clubs have set their sights on the Brazilian.

Sevilla of LaLiga and PSG are two of the interested parties, with PSG willing to do a straight swap for the player. Here are details of the possible destinations for Arthur.

Arthur looking to leave Juventus

According to reports PSG is willing to swap out of favor striker Mauro Icardi for Arthur, a deal that would certainly interest Juventus. Sevilla has already inquired about the midfielder but that would be a loan as Arthur has a contract with Juventus until 2025.

"We are thinking about [Arthur's] options, also thinking about the World Cup," Arthur's agent, Federico Pastorello, told Tuttosport. Lazio, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are also rumored to be interested in Arthur who needs playing time in the lead up to the World Cup.