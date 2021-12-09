Marcelo Bielsa may be losing one of his best players as the Leeds midfielder reportedly has interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Leeds United have found that season 2 back in the Premier League has been no Cinderella story. Leeds sit 15th in the standings and are way off of the European cup standings, which is the goal for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season.

While not overly terrible like a Newcastle United, Leeds season has been a disappointment as the club has not been able to string together a stretch of games where they win matches, instead Leeds have drawn or lost the majority of their games.

Nonetheless, the club continues to try to play that free-flowing attacking style that made them so popular the last few years, but offense has been hard to come by this season as Leeds have 15 goals in 15 games and a string of injuries to important players. Now the club stand to lose one of their best players as Manchester United and Liverpool want a crack at Kalvin Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips to Liverpool?

It is reported by SunSport that Kalvin Phillips has drawn interest from Manchester United, but the Leeds midfielder would snub the Red Devils due to his loyalty to Leeds and would rather fancy a move to Liverpool who are also keen to sign the midfielder.

Phillips has improved tenfold under Bielsa and was a standout in the Euros for England and it is said that Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees from the midfielder. Phillips is out with an injury and won’t be back for the new year, he will most likely finish the season with Leeds and possibly move on after that. Phillips has played 12 games and has 1 assist this season for Leeds.