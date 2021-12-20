The Red Devils have begun to rise in the standings and are now looking at the winter transfer window to improve the squad.

Manchester United have begun to right the ship so to speak, the Red Devils are winners of their last three matches, the team has leaped frog into sixth place in the Premier League and could be in fourth place if things keep up.

A report from El Nacional has indicated that Manchester United is in 'advanced stages’ to sign one of the best prospects of the French league. According to reports, Ralf Rangnick is 'convinced' that the 22-year-old midfielder is the right fit for his new Manchester United squad.

Boubacar Kamara of Marseille is said to be the player in question, with the hopes that the deal could be finished by January. Kamara has been at Marseille since 2016 and is touted as one of the best prospects of the club.

Boubacar Kamara in the radar of Manchester United

Boubacar Kamara has played over 100 games for Marseille, and he has received glowing reviews from national team legend Zinedine Zidane. Manchester United does have competition for the young player’s signature but could be the front runners since Real Madrid has reportedly pulled out in favor of other signings.

Barcelona is also keen to sign Kamara, but at 25 million euros, that seems slim and ManU could be ready to pounce. This season Kamara has played 14 games and scored 1 goal in France and is known for operating in tight spaces and defending one on one.