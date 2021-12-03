Newcastle United sit rock bottom of the Premier League standings and are looking to get 4 English players in the winter transfer window to save them from the drop.

Newcastle United’s new era of glory has yet to kick off, as of this writing, Newcastle is last in the Premier League, six points away from safety and on a winless streak that has nothing more than left the supporters shaken to the core. As recently as this week Alan Shearer stated that if Newcastle does not turn it around, they can forget about big name signings.

Unlike Manchester City before them, who were midtable when things turned around with new ownership, Newcastle could be dealt a brutal blow by dropping down to The Championship next season. Something that is most certainly not in the plans of the new board.

Now Newcastle is scrapping and scrambling to sign players to help them out of relegation and the Telegraph has reported these 4 players are on Newcastle United’s shopping list for January in operation: Save Newcastle.

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard looks farfetched at this point, Lingard can find playing time at any other rumored destination, why would he join Newcastle who are rock bottom of the standings?

Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has seen his playing time dwindle and could be prone to move to Newcastle to simply get on the field. It’s good to get in on things from the ground up, so Winks could get a new lease on life at Newcastle.

Ross Barkley

About as important to Chelsea as a doorknob, Ross Barkley is an attacking midfielder with very little chance on a team that has Pulisic, Jorginho, and Mason Mount. Barkley could help lend a hand to a Newcastle team that will need a lot from misfit players to get them out of relegation.

Kieran Trippier

Right back and playing in Spain for Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier could help out a team that has been woeful in defense for more than two seasons. Trippier mixes start with sub appearances but you will need to put a lot of cash on the table to leave Atletico Madrid for bottom Newcastle.