While Real Madrid is alive in the Champions League and is in sole command of LaLiga the Spanish giants are beginning to look towards the future.

Real Madrid is preparing for their Spanish Clasico match against Barcelona on Sunday, Los Meringues are 10 points ahead of the competition in first place in LaLiga and while things look all but done in Spain, Carlo Ancelotti is being cautious of Real Madrid’s ten-point gap between his side and second place Sevilla.

The Real Madrid manager was asked in a press conference, “How Real Madrid can lose a 10-point lead?” to which the Italian manager responded jokingly “Well I did lose a Champions League final being up 3-0.”

While Real Madrid is still focused on winning the Champions League, especially after knocking out PSG, and LaLiga the club according to MadridistaReal is beginning to prepare for the arrival of new players while starting to open the exit door for others. Here are the seven Real Madrid players rumored to be shown the door in the summer.

Real Madrid players to be let go in the summer

The two biggest names on the list are Marcelo and Gareth Bale, the Brazilian’s deal finalizes in the summer while the Welsh international’s contract is also up in the offseason. Both players will have suitors, the list continues with Isco who is rumored to have interest from an MLS side, while Dani Ceballos, who has one year remaining, may be loaned or sold.

Expensive but failed experiment Eden Hazard is also on the transfer list, fourth string striker Luka Jovic, who has failed to impress is also on the transfer block. Rounding out the list is Dominican forward Mariano Díaz who also does not seem to have a place in the squad.