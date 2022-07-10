As the transfer market enters its most important part, there are some blockbuster moves that could still happen this summer. One of the biggest and strongest rumors is the one of Jessie Lingard, who could be making a move to the MLS soon as two clubs have already shown their interest in him.

This 2022, the Major League Soccer went to Europe to search for the biggest superstars available to sign them for this summer. The transfer market is still open and some clubs are trying to get more players for their rosters. Now, it seems like Jessie Lingard could be moving from Manchester United to the MLS as two teams have made offers to the English forward.

Jessie Lingard is not living his best moment in Europe. The 29 year-old is currently without team as Manchester United did not wanted him to stay with them. Erik ten Hag, new coach for the Red Devils, was not thrilled about the idea of including the English player for this semester and now he will be a free agent for the summer.

As for the Major League Soccer, United States' biggest championship for this sport, it has been a huge year regarding the transfers of superstars. LAFC went for Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale to include them in their squad, Houston Dynamo did the same with Hector Herrera and Toronto FC also signed an Italian player such as Lorenzo Insigne.

Two MLS clubs interested in English forward Jessie Lingard

MLS' official website first revealed that two clubs are interested in signing Jessie Lingard in this transfer market. Bolavip can confirm this information and, in addition, sources tell us that people can discard LAFC as one of those teams as they have already included two superstars this summer.

Lingard has made it clear that his intentions are to stay in Europe as long as possible. In spite of that, Major League Soccer has proven that it has the resources to go for big stars. As a free agent, all the money would go into Jessie's pocket. Also, as for the sport, the MLS is also trying to include this top players to increase the level and become a more attractive landing spot.

The offers are very attractive for Lingard, but it is also reported by the MLS that Everton and West Ham (this last one have already signed the forward in the past) are looking forward to include him this summer. It is a matter of time to see what is Lingard's next step for his career.