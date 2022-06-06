Trinidad and Tobago take on Bahamas at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Trinidad and Tobago and Bahamas meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. The home team need a win to forget their recent defeat. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Trinidad and Tobago lost against Nicaragua, but it was an expected loss as Nicaragua is the big favorite in the group. That loss was the end of a good streak for Trinidad and Tobago of a win and a draw.

The Bahamas won by scoring only one goal against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, it was a relatively easy game for the Bahamas but the team had to work hard to score the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas: Date

Trinidad and Tobago and Bahamas play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. The home team has a certain advantage, but the visitors won their first game in the tournament and do not want to lose the second spot of the standings.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Trinidad and Tobago and Bahamas at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

