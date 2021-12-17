Tunisia and Algeria will clash off on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Final. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Tunisia and Algeria will square off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET), in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Final. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this FIFA Arab Cup soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

This will be their 55th overall meeting. No surprises here as Algeria have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 22 games so far; Tunisia have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and an equal number of 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game took place on June 11, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 win for The Greens away at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the new FIFA Arab Cup champion.

Tunisia vs Algeria: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Tunisia vs Algeria: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Tunisia vs Algeria: Storylines

The Tunisia national soccer team has had to beat Oman 2-1, and Egypt 1-0 to get to the FIFA Arab Cup Final 2021. Meanwhile, Algeria set up a meeting with the Eagles of Carthage after overcoming Morocco on penalties after a 2-2 draw, as well as Qatar, thanks to a very late 2-1 win.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 13, 1932, and it ended in a 1-0 win for Tunisia in a friendly match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to lift the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 trophy.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Tunisia vs Algeria in the U.S.

Tunisia vs Algeria: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Algeria. DraftKings see them as the slight favorites to win the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Final, and thus they have given them +155 odds. Tunisia, meanwhile, have +200 odds to become the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup champion, while a tie would result in a +190 payout.

