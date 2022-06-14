Turkey and Lithuania meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi in Izmir. The home team is the group leader but they already know that a loss or tie would put their status at risk. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Turkey are doing everything right in the Nations League, three perfect games where the team won against Faroe Island 4-0, Lithuania 6-0 and Luxembourg. Turkey's offensive attack is lethal, they are scoring an average of 4 goals per game and the team's defense is strong with no goals against so far.
Lithuania are in the last spot of the standings with three defeats, and a minus-9 goal difference that highlights the weak defense of the team this year. Lithuania won an international friendly against San Marino 2-1 but after that victory they lost another friendly game and three Nations League games as well.
Turkey vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time
Turkey and Lithuania play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi in Izmir.
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 15)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lithuania: 9:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Turkey vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+, SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now
Canada: Fubo Sports Network, DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Portugal: Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Turkey: TRT 1
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD
United States: ViX, FuboTV
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
