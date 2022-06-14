Turkey take on Lithuania at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi in Izmir for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Turkey vs Lithuania: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Turkey and Lithuania meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi in Izmir. The home team is the group leader but they already know that a loss or tie would put their status at risk. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Turkey are doing everything right in the Nations League, three perfect games where the team won against Faroe Island 4-0, Lithuania 6-0 and Luxembourg. Turkey's offensive attack is lethal, they are scoring an average of 4 goals per game and the team's defense is strong with no goals against so far.

Lithuania are in the last spot of the standings with three defeats, and a minus-9 goal difference that highlights the weak defense of the team this year. Lithuania won an international friendly against San Marino 2-1 but after that victory they lost another friendly game and three Nations League games as well.

Turkey vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time

Turkey and Lithuania play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi in Izmir.

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 15)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lithuania: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Turkey vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Brazil: Star+, SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Canada: Fubo Sports Network, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Turkey: TRT 1

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD

United States: ViX, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

How to watch Turkey vs Lithuania anywhere

If you want to watch this Turkey vs Lithuania game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.