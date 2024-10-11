Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey will take on Montenegro in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League B. Fans can catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Turkey and Montenegro are set to clash in a League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in live on TV or stream the match online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.

[Watch Turkey vs Montenegro for free in the USA on Fubo]

The two rivals at opposite ends of the standings are desperate for points to fuel their respective ambitions. Turkey currently sit atop the table with four points, tied with Wales but holding the advantage on goal difference.

Montenegro, on the other hand, has struggled out of the gate, losing their first two matches. With relegation looming as a real threat, the Montenegrins are in dire need of a turnaround to avoid further danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey vs Montenegro: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Montenegro: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Nikola Krstovic of Montenegro – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Turkey vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Montenegro: TVCG 2, Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 3 Premium

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Max 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Turkey: Exxen TV8

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus