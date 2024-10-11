Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey and Montenegro are set to clash in a League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in live on TV or stream the match online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.
The two rivals at opposite ends of the standings are desperate for points to fuel their respective ambitions. Turkey currently sit atop the table with four points, tied with Wales but holding the advantage on goal difference.
Montenegro, on the other hand, has struggled out of the gate, losing their first two matches. With relegation looming as a real threat, the Montenegrins are in dire need of a turnaround to avoid further danger.
Turkey vs Montenegro: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Montenegro: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Nikola Krstovic of Montenegro – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Turkey vs Montenegro: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Montenegro: TVCG 2, Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 3 Premium
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Max 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Turkey: Exxen TV8
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus