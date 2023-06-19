Turkey will play against Wales today, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Interesting duel between two teams that will surely fight for the first places. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Welsh team experienced a significant upset in the previous Matchday. Despite being considered favorites against Armenia, they suffered a clear 4-2 defeat, resulting in them currently occupying the third position in Group D. They are tied on points with Croatia (4), but have a lower goal difference. It is evident that they are in need of a victory to contend for the top spots in the group.
Fortunately for Wales, they have a favorable opportunity ahead as they face the current leaders of Group D. Turkey have won two out of their three games so far but encountered difficulties in their previous match against Latvia. Nevertheless, the Turkish team will undoubtedly be determined to maintain their position at the top of the standings.
Turkey vs Wales: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 20)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Turkey vs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, SporTV 3
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: The Team Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: S4C Red Button, S4C, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360
Switzerland: DAZN
Turkey: TRT 1
United Kingdom: S4C, Viaplay Sports 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, S4C Red Button
USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus.