Turkey vs Wales: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country today

Turkey will play against Wales today, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Interesting duel between two teams that will surely fight for the first places. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Welsh team experienced a significant upset in the previous Matchday. Despite being considered favorites against Armenia, they suffered a clear 4-2 defeat, resulting in them currently occupying the third position in Group D. They are tied on points with Croatia (4), but have a lower goal difference. It is evident that they are in need of a victory to contend for the top spots in the group.

Fortunately for Wales, they have a favorable opportunity ahead as they face the current leaders of Group D. Turkey have won two out of their three games so far but encountered difficulties in their previous match against Latvia. Nevertheless, the Turkish team will undoubtedly be determined to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Turkey vs Wales: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 20)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Turkey vs Wales: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, SporTV 3

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: S4C Red Button, S4C, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360

Switzerland: DAZN

Turkey: TRT 1

United Kingdom: S4C, Viaplay Sports 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, S4C Red Button

USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus.