Vinicius Jr shares three-word message after eliminating Prestianni’s Benfica from Champions League with Real Madrid

Following the intense drama between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni during the Champions League playoff series between Real Madrid and Benfica, the Brazilian forward shared a brief message on social media.

The matchup had been overshadowed by racism allegations made by the Brazilian international against the Argentine midfielder in the first leg, resulting in Prestianni’s suspension for the return fixture.

Having served as a pivotal figure throughout the tie—scoring key goals in both the first and second legs—Vini took to his Instagram account to share a three-word message: “The dance continues!!!!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After facing significant criticism over his goal celebrations—including pointed remarks from Benfica manager Jose Mourinho—Vinicius Jr. did not hesitate when he scored the decisive goal that sealed the series for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian international headed directly for the corner flag to perform his trademark dance; however, this time, the celebration took place in front of his own supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Who will Real Madrid face in the Round of 16?

see also Real Madrid secure Champions League Round of 16 spot after 2-1 victory vs Benfica: Highlights and goals

Having successfully navigated the knockout phase playoff, Real Madrid have maintained their historic streak as the only club never to be eliminated before the Round of 16 in the Champions League era. With 30 appearances in the competition, the Spanish giants have reached the final 16 on every single occasion.

Advertisement

With their ticket now officially punched, Alvaro Arbeloa’s men must wait for the UEFA draw on Friday, February 27. Due to the new tournament structure and their 9th-place finish in the league phase, Real Madrid are locked into a bracket that will see them face either Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon.

Advertisement

The draw in Nyon will determine which of these two seeded sides will host the decisive second leg, with the first-leg matches scheduled to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 10 or 11.