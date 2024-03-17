We are approaching the climax of the qualification process for Euro 2024. The concluding matches, set to seal the fate of the remaining contenders, promise to spotlight the teams that will fill the final slots for UEFA’s premier national team competition. To ensure you don’t miss out on these pivotal moments, we’ve gathered all the essential details, including when and where you can catch the action.

This phase of the qualifiers is charged with anticipation, featuring 12 teams vying for their spot at Euro 2024. These teams, having progressed through the Nations League, are now distributed across three distinct paths in the competition. Within this crucial window, each path will host two semi-final clashes, setting the stage for intense battles on the field.

Paths A, B, and C will each culminate in a final, where the victorious teams will earn their direct passage to the Euro. With such high stakes, each match is expected to be a thrilling encounter, underscoring the importance of staying updated on the schedule. Knowing the timings and days of these matches is essential for fans eager to witness the drama unfold as teams fight for their chance to shine on Europe’s grand stage.

Qualification for Euro 2024

The winners of Paths A, B and C, as mentioned before, will play a final among themselves to define the last 3 qualified. All times correspond to Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 (semifinals)

Path A

Poland v Estonia 3:45 PM

Wales v Finland 3:45 PM

Path B

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine 3:45 PM

Israel v Iceland 3:45 PM

Path C

Georgia v Luxembourg 1:00 PM

Greece v Kazakhstan 3:45 PM

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 (finals)

The times for the finals have not yet been determined, but they would be around 3:45 (ET).

Path A

TBD vs TBD

Path B

TBD v TBD

Path C

TBD v TBD