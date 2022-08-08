The UEFA Super Cup is the competition that has faced the champions of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League since 1973. Here you can see the list by year of those who have won this competition.

The UEFA Super Cup is the most important competition in Europe as it pits the champions of the two most important UEFA club competitions: the Champions League and the Europa League. Here we are going to tell you who the winners have been in each year that this international cup was played.

The beginnings of the UEFA Super Cup must be traced back to 1973, when AFC Ajax and AC Milan played the first edition of a tournament that has been played almost continuously ever since. The only editions that were not played were those of 1974, 1981 and 1985. In other words, since this year it has been played without interruption.

Since 1973 this tournament has been defined with two first and second leg games, however since 1998 it has been played as a single match. On the other hand, the duel between the champions of the UEFA Champions League and those of the Europa League began in 1999, since before that it was the winners of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UCL who disputed the title.

Champions per year

The most successful teams in the competition are Barcelona and Milan, with 5 cups each. In second place are Real Madrid and Liverpool, each of them with 4 editions won. Spain is the country with the most titles with 15, followed by England with 9.

Double match final

Year Champion 1973 Ajax 1974 No dispute 1975 Dinamo Kiev 1976 Anderlecht 1977 Liverpool 1978 Anderlecht 1979 Nottingham Forest 1980 Valencia 1981 No dispute 1982 Aston Villa 1983 Aberdeen 1984 Juventus FC 1985 No dispute 1986 Steaua Bucureşti 1987 Porto 1988 Mechelen 1989 Milan A. C. 1990 Milan A. C. 1991 Manchester United 1992 Barcelona 1993 Parma 1994 Milan 1995 Ajax 1996 Juventus FC 1997 Barcelona

Single match final