The UEFA Super Cup is the most important competition in Europe as it pits the champions of the two most important UEFA club competitions: the Champions League and the Europa League. Here we are going to tell you who the winners have been in each year that this international cup was played.

The beginnings of the UEFA Super Cup must be traced back to 1973, when AFC Ajax and AC Milan played the first edition of a tournament that has been played almost continuously ever since. The only editions that were not played were those of 1974, 1981 and 1985. In other words, since this year it has been played without interruption.

Since 1973 this tournament has been defined with two first and second leg games, however since 1998 it has been played as a single match. On the other hand, the duel between the champions of the UEFA Champions League and those of the Europa League began in 1999, since before that it was the winners of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UCL who disputed the title.

Champions per year

The most successful teams in the competition are Barcelona and Milan, with 5 cups each. In second place are Real Madrid and Liverpool, each of them with 4 editions won. Spain is the country with the most titles with 15, followed by England with 9.

Double match final

Year Champion
1973 Ajax
1974 No dispute
1975 Dinamo Kiev
1976 Anderlecht
1977 Liverpool
1978 Anderlecht
1979 Nottingham Forest
1980 Valencia
1981 No dispute
1982 Aston Villa
1983 Aberdeen
1984 Juventus FC
1985 No dispute
1986 Steaua Bucureşti
1987 Porto
1988 Mechelen
1989 Milan A. C.
1990 Milan A. C.
1991 Manchester United
1992 Barcelona
1993 Parma
1994 Milan
1995 Ajax
1996 Juventus FC
1997 Barcelona

Single match final

Year Champions
1998 Chelsea
1999 Lazio
2000 Galatasaray
2001 Liverpool
2002 Real Madrid
2003 Milan
2004 Valencia
2005 Liverpool
2006 Sevilla
2007 Milan
2008 Zenit
2009 Barcelona
2010 Atletico Madrid
2011 Barcelona
2012 Atletico Madrid
2013 Bayern Munich
2014 Real Madrid
2015 Barcelona
2016 Real Madrid
2017 Real Madrid
2018 Atletico Madrid
2019 Liverpool
2020 Bayern Munich
2021 Chelsea
2022 Real Madrid or Eintrach Frankfurt