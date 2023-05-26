The Spanish La Liga is unlikely to adopt goal-line technology any time soon, making it the only one among Europe’s top leagues. This is a bitter pill for the league to take as the 2022-23 season winds down and the next one approaches.

The technology is used in the top five European leagues with the exception of the Spanish top division. What makes this so significant is not simply that they have possessed it for a while, but that it hasn’t been put into action until recently.

In 2009, the English Premier League was the first in the world to implement the change, and six years later, the German, French, Italian, and Dutch leagues had all done the same. The system detects if the ball has passed the goal line using a network of cameras placed around the goal, and alerts the referee through a wristwatch computer if it has.

Why does La Liga president Javier Tebas not want to implement the goal-line technology?

Many recent incidents have embroiled the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas in controversy. He has been scrutinized for his remarks and his handling of the Vinicius problem. And now the supporters are turning against the 60-year-old because of his choice over the use of the aforementioned technology.

Importantly, Javier Tebas has determined that starting with the next La Liga season, goal-line technology will not be employed. The explanation he offered for his risky move was met with criticism from supporters.

Goal-line technology is reportedly something Javier Tebas doesn’t want to employ since it costs €3 million, as per Spanish outlet El Larguero. The La Liga boss is reportedly against spending too much on technology because he thinks it is unnecessary.