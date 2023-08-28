The situation for Luis Rubiales has gone from bad to worse, reports from EFE Noticias indicates that his mother Angeles Bejar, has locked herself inside a church in Motril, Spain and has gone into a hunger striker that will last ‘indefinite, day and night’ for which she believes is persecution against her son.

Rubiales has come under worldwide scrutiny over grabbing his crotch, making uncomfortable locker room speeches, and forcefully kissing a member of the Spanish Women’s National team that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso has gone on record stating that the kiss that got worldwide attention during the trophy ceremony between herself and Rubiales was not consensual. After protest from players in LaLiga and other women’s soccer players around the world, Rubiales doubled down on his antics by refusing to resign from his position as Spanish FA president.

Luis Rubiales’ mother makes statement

Bejar spoke to EFE that the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”. Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz stated: “We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time. They (media) don’t stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It’s not fair.”

At the moment, Rubiales is suspended from all activities by FIFA, the soccer governing body also indicated to the Spanish federation it’s officials and employees not to contact Hermoso, who had legal action threatened against her by the FA.

Spanish players and coaches will not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed

As many as 81 Spanish players – including all 23 players who went to the Women’s World Cup – stated that they will not play for Spain’s women’s team until Rubiales is removed from his position.

The coach of the team Jorge Vilda has publicly criticized Rubiales while his entire coaching staff has resigned as a form of protest against the federation president.