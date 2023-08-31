A week ago, the soccer world was expecting Luis Rubiales to confirm his resignation as president of the Spanish Football Federation. Media outlets and journalists reported that sources within the organization had received news that Rubiales would step down following the controversial kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup final.

However, Luis Rubiales shocked everyone with a defiant press conference in which he justified his actions and delivered the phrase that made headlines: “I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign.” He repeated it three times, and somewhat shockingly, some people applauded him at the event.

Luis Rubiales’ words sparked outrage in Spain to the extent that several female and male players are considering leaving the national team as a demonstration of support for Jenni Hermoso. Today, during the 2022-2023 UEFA awards ceremony in Monaco, Aitana Bonmati had enough of the situation.

Aitana Bonmati fed up with Luis Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso’s kiss

Aitana Bonmati, one of the best players of Spain’s national team at the 2023 World Cup, exploded against Luis Rubiales when she received the Women’s Player of the Year award from UEFA. The shocking episode was seen worldwide during the ceremony.

“We have just won the World Cup, but not much is said about it because of things that shouldn’t have happened. As a society, we should not allow abuse of power and disrespect in a working relationship. I support Jenni and as women we will fight our best to prevent this from happening again.”

As a consequence of Luis Rubiales’ controversial statement, the government in Spain has already initiated a legal process and FIFA suspended him three months launching an investigation. Despite this, the executive showed a challenging attitude in front of the media.

“Is it so serious that I should leave, having overseen the best management in the history of Spanish football? Do you all think I should resign? Well, I’ll tell you something. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. And let me tell you more, I have faced a lot of pressure.”

Furthermore, in the moment which outraged the world, Luis Rubiales explained what happened with the controversial kiss to Jenni Hermoso. “I want to apologize unreservedly. She was the one who lifted me up and brought me close to her body. And I said to her, ‘a little peck?’ and she said to me, ‘okay’.”