Union Berlin and Bayern Munich are set for an epic match between the best two teams so far in the beginning of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. The game will be played at Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday, September 3, 2022, as part of Matchday 5 in the German League. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Everyone expected Bayern Munich to be atop of the Bundesliga, but very few people saw Union Berlin as a real threat this season. Now, after four matches, Union Berlin have 10 points with three victories against Hertha, Leipzig and Schalke. If they manage to surprise Bayern, they will take first place alone in the table in one of the biggest upsets in Europe.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have started as favorites to win the Bundesliga for an 11th consecutive time (to extend the record in Germany). Although Julian Nagelsmann’s team looks impressive with the arrival of Sadio Mane, last week they just managed a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach. Now is the time to prove they’re ready to defend the title.

Union Berlin vs Bayern: Kickoff Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM (AEST)

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Russia: 4:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sudan: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

US: 9:30 AM (ET)

Union Berlin vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now

France: Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Action

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Russia: Мatch, Мatch Football 3, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

US: ESPN+