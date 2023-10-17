United States vs Ghana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

United States and Ghana meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The home team suffered the second defeat of the year, again at home, they could not do anything to win against Germany who in the end scored three goals to win the game. Before that defeat they had a ‘perfect streak’ since January 28, 2023. But the visitors also suffered a recent defeat that ended their record of three wins and three draws since the beginning of the year.

United States lost a recent game against Germany by 1-3 in East Hartford, Connecticut, that was the second official loss in 2023 for them since in January they had lost a game against Serbia in California by 1-2. The good news is that they are still one of North America’s big favorites.

Ghana are also doing a round of international friendly games, they won the first of three games against Liberia 2-1, but recently landed in the United States and lost against ‘El Tri’ 2-0, that game was in Charlotte, North Carolina.

United States vs Ghana: Kick-Off Time

United States and Ghana play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, October 17 at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Ghana: 2:30 AM October 18

United States: 7:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM

United States vs Ghana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro Star+ ESPN2 GUIGO

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: GTV Sports+

United States: Star+ ESPN3 United States

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW HBO Max TNT USA UNIVERSO Peacock Watch TNT Telemundo Deportes En VivoFutbol de Primera Radio