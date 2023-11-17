Uruguay mock Argentina on social media after their win in the World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay pulled off a shock by beating Argentina in Buenos Aires on Matchday 5 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The reigning world champs arrived in this game riding on a long unbeaten streak, which is why the victory tasted even better for the visitors.

La Celeste celebrated ending their rivals’ undefeated run by poking fun at an Argentine news outlet that suggested La Albiceleste were invincible. A few days before the match, Diario Ole wrote “Is there any team in the world that can beat them?” along with a picture of Lionel Messi and company.

The social media team of Uruguay posted a video with Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nuñez’s goals as well as Diario Ole’s tweet. It was La Celeste’s first victory in Argentina since 1987, so it’s safe to say they’re enjoying this moment.

Argentina’s unbeaten run comes to an end

Uruguay handed Argentina their first loss in a while. Lionel Scaloni’s team hadn’t lost since their debut in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Saudi Arabia produced a memorable, come-from-behind upset.

Before this match, Argentina had won every game they played. Besides, goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez didn’t concede a goal since the World Cup final against France, so that’s another streak the Uruguayan side ended on Thursday.

Either way, Argentina are still top of the South American Qualifying with 12 points after five games. But Uruguay now are within touching distance of the leaders, as they have 10 points.

An exciting Matchday 6 of the South American Qualifiers

The Conmebol road to the 2026 World Cup resumes Tuesday with five thrilling matchups. The sixth round will be headlined by the South American derby between Brazil and Argentina, though.

Both the Selecao and La Albiceleste arrive in this round aiming to get back to winning ways. While Messi and company want to bounce back from their recent loss, Fernando Diniz’s men are riding on a three-game winless streak, having lost their last two games.

The iconic Maracana stadium will be home to this exciting clash, so the soccer community may be in for a treat. Elsewhere, Paraguay take on Colombia, Uruguay host Bolivia, Ecuador face Chile, and Peru play Venezuela.