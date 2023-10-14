How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Uruguay play against Brazil in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Uruguay vs Brazil online in the US on Fanatiz]

It is one of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 4. Two of the strongest teams in Conmebol are set to face off in a duel that promises to be highly captivating. On one side, we have the home team, Uruguay, who recently secured a valuable draw against Colombia.

Uruguayans are gradually adapting to their new coach, Marcelo Bielsa, and they continue to be in good form. Their opponents will be Brazil, who haven’t made the best impression in their games against Peru and Venezuela. However, now they have the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities against a much more formidable opponent.

When will Uruguay vs Brazil be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Uruguay and Brazil will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Uruguay vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Uruguay vs Brazil

This Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Peru and Argentina will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.