Uruguay and Colombia will meet this weekend for the Copa America 2021 knockout stage in what promises to be a thrilling match. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch this can't-miss game in the US.

The Copa America 2021 quarter-finals match to be played this weekend between Uruguay and Colombia promises to be a good spectacle. Despite both teams not being in an idyllic present, they will fight to get deeper in the competition as they always can cause troubles to other rivals.

After a slow start with a loss against Argentina and a draw with Chile, Uruguay got two clean wins over Bolivia and Paraguay to be second of Group A. Oscar Washington Tabarez’ boys have shown some problems scoring and creating more occasions. However, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani still are a scary duo.

Colombia, on the other hand, is coming to this game after losing their last two games against Peru and Brazil with the same result (2-1). Before that, Los Cafeteros had won over Ecuador in their debut and drawn with Venezuela (0-0). The team has been from more to less, but they want to fix that against La Celeste.

Uruguay vs Colombia: Date

The national teams of Uruguay and Colombia will face off for Copa America 2021 quarter-finals this Saturday, July 3, at the Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil.

Uruguay vs Colombia: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5 00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Uruguay vs Colombia for Copa America 2021

The match between Uruguay and Colombia, to be played this Saturday, July 3, in the city of Goiânia, Brazil, will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com.