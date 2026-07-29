NY Giants will reportedly pass on Vita Vea after trade request to Buccaneers

The New York Giants were seen as candidates for Vita Vea, after the defensive tackle on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asked out, but the G-Men may have other plans.

Although the New York Giants were urged to see Vita Vea as a perfect addition to their defensive line, reports suggest the G-Men are not interested. Instead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to deal their star nose tackle to another NFL franchise—or better yet, settle the dispute and keep Vea in the Big Guava.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants won’t show interest in a trade for Vita Vea. As appealing as the star defensive tackle would be, New York appears confident it has solved its dilemma along the interior of the defensive line.

The G-Men were busy throughout the NFL offseason, mostly filling the void left by Dexter Lawrence’s trade. Based on Duggan’s report, the Giants won’t be making any more moves at that position, barring an unexpected setback.

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Vita Vea would put Giants in complex situation

Although the pros of having Vea in East Rutherford may far outweigh the cons—one of which is having to type Vita Vea’s full legal name into a contract—the Giants would still have to make ends meet in order to trade for the disgruntled nose tackle in Central Florida.

Vita Vea with the Buccaneers

Vea’s salary for the 2026 NFL season isn’t the only issue to bear in mind. The nose tackle is also set to carry a $22.2 million cap hit next season, according to Spotrac. If he were to join the Giants, Vea would carry the second-largest cap hit on the team. And as things stand, the G-Men have roughly $10 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap.

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Vea to New York: very unlikely

Truth be told, adding Vea appears likely to create more headaches than solutions for the Giants, especially if New York is confident in how its revamped defensive line looks with the additions of D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and others.

Perhaps they will come to regret it later in the year, but for now that’s only speculation. For the time being, the Giants are cool, calm, and collected. There will be plenty of time to stress and panic once the season begins.