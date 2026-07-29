NY Giants linked to Najee Harris as Jaxson Dart could get help with veteran RB

Jaxson Dart could get a huge boost on the New York Giants' backfield, with Najee Harris seen as a potential candidate to join the team's running back room.

In East Rutherford, the excitement surrounding a successful 2026 NFL season remains intact, especially after seeing Jaxson Dart’s performance during his rookie season. While the backfield already features several high-profile names, taking a step forward in terms of quality could be an opportunity, making it not far-fetched to target players of Najee Harris’ caliber to join the New York Giants.

Giants insider Dan Duggan of The Athletic mentioned the veteran running back as a potential addition for the G-Men if he is able to regain his physical form in the short term.

“This is a sneaky position to watch for an addition before the opener. Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are fine, but we know the Giants were open to upgrading to a premier back (Jeremiyah Love). There aren’t any of those available now, but I could see a vet signing (Najee Harris once healthy?) or a trade,” Duggan wrote on X.

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In his latest stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Harris missed almost the entire season with the Bolts due to a severe injury suffered in Week 3. Could he join a contender like the Giants ahead of what’s to come?

Najee Harris #22 while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart’s ground options in NY

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart will feature a potent backfield tandem to anchor the team’s ground attack. Leading the group as RB1 is Cam Skattebo, returning fully healthy to bring a physical, hard-nosed running style that fits seamlessly into Greg Roman’s new power-run scheme.

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Complementing Skattebo as the primary secondary weapon is Tyrone Tracy Jr., whose versatility and agility provide a dynamic change of pace to keep opposing defenses off balance and alleviate pressure on Dart throughout the campaign.

Cam Skattebo

Tyron Tracy Jr.

Devin Singletary

Eric Gray

Dante Miller

Damon Bankston

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates a two-point conversion.

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Can Harris regain his form?

During the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos in 2025, Najee Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon on a non-contact play during the second quarter. After planting his leg in the backfield, Harris collapsed to the turf and was carted off to the locker room, abruptly ending his first year in Los Angeles after signing a one-year deal with the franchise.

Prior to his injury, Harris was one of the most durable running backs in the NFL, never missing a game during his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.