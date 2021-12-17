The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina will clash off on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in a 2021 International Friendly. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 International Friendly in the US

The United States will host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET), in an International Friendly 2021. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this rare International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

This will only be their third overall meeting. Expectedly, Bosnia and Herzegovina are yet to claim a victory in head-to-head clashes, as the United States men's national soccer team have grabbed a triumph in one duel so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game took place on January 28, 2018, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Carson, the US, in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, again in a friendly exhibition match.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 AM

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Storylines

The USA have featured in five International Friendly fixtures so far in 2021. They have managed to emerge victorious four times, and only one game finished with no winner (WDWWW).

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, have taken part in four international friendlies so far in 2021. Thus, they have a record of just one triumph, in addition to a defeat and two draws (DDLW).

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 14, 2013, when the Stars and Stripes snatched a late 4-3 thriller win in a 2013 friendly match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Bosnia and Herzegovina vs USA in the U.S.

The 2021 International Friendly match between the USWNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to be played on Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMas.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the USA. Caliente see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this year and they have given them -134 odds. The away side Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, have +300 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

Caliente USA -134 Tie +250 Bosnia and Herzegovina +300

* Odds by Caliente