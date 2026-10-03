USA vs Mexico: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on October 3, 2026

USA and Mexico renew their rivalry at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on October 3 in an international friendly. The match opens a new cycle for both teams after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Mexico Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels TNT, Telemundo, Universo Live Stream Fubo, HBO Max, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch USA vs Mexico in the USA

USA vs Mexico will be available live in the United States through TNT and HBO Max in English. Fans can also follow the rivalry in Spanish on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

For viewers using streaming services, the game will also be listed through Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

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Can I watch USA vs Mexico for free?

Yes, USA vs Mexico can be watched for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform currently offers a five-day free trial on its eligible plans, giving new subscribers a way to stream the match without paying during the trial period.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

USA vs Mexico will be the 80th meeting between the two national teams, according to U.S. Soccer, adding another chapter to one of the most frequently played rivalries in Concacaf.

The game at State Farm Stadium is also one of the first matches of a new cycle for both sides following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT is beginning its next phase under Mauricio Pochettino, who signed a new contract through 2030, while Mexico is starting the Rafael Marquez era.

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Sebastian Berhalter #14 of the United States (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

For USMNT, the Mexico game is the third match of a four-game September-October window that began with Peru on September 26 and Chile on September 29 before concluding against Canada on October 6.

Pochettino’s roster includes 28 players, with 13 uncapped players and an average age of 22 years and nine months, as the coach begins evaluating the group that could form part of the 2030 World Cup cycle. Ricardo Pepi withdrew because of injury and was replaced by Damion Downs.

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Mexico is going through a similar transition under Marquez, who named a 30-player squad for four friendlies against Colombia, Peru, the United States and Chile. The roster includes experienced players such as Hirving Lozano, Santiago Gimenez, Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes, alongside younger options including Gilberto Mora, Obed Vargas, Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval.

What time is the USA vs Mexico match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 10:00 PM ET. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with local kickoff at 7:00 PM MT. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM