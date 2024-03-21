We all get hung up on Christian Pulisic’s goals for AC Milan or Ricardo Pepi putting up insane goal-per-minute ratios at PSV, but not getting lost in the shuffle is what Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is doing in the Premier League.



Jedi has he is known is having a career year, with six assists for his team in the Premier League this season. In total, Antonee Robinson, has raised his game year after year and continues to be a standout on the USMNT.



Now TeamTalk has reported that Jedi Robinson has interest from not only Chelsea but from Liverpool as well.



Antonee Robinson on Liverpool radar



TeamTalk is reporting that Antonee Robinson would command a transfer fee of $44 million if he were to move to Anfield. Liverpool have held talks with Antonee Robinson’s representation and would compete for a starting spot with current left backs, Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.



It is reported that Fulham are looking to sign Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola if they in fact do sell Jedi to either Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester City, who have all be rumored to be inquiring about the American.



Born in Milton Keynes, England, Robinson became eligible for the USMNT because his father gained American citizenship while living in White Plains, New York. Jedi has gone on to take command of the left back spot for the US and has 39 caps for the national team and has won two Nations League titles.



Robinson also played for the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In 2020, a deal fell through to join AC Milan when Robinson’s medical examination at Milan revealed a heart rhythm irregularity for which further testing could not be completed before the deadline.