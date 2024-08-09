The 26-year-old former FC Dallas star lost his court case against former club Boavista and is now going to have to pay them in the range of 1.2M Euros.

Reggie Cannon played three seasons with Portuguese club Boavista after leaving MLS and FC Dallas in 2020, in total the right back played 89 matches for the team. Later due to what Cannon and his team called “unpaid wages” he broke the contract and left to English side QPR.

Boavista chairman Vítor Murta denied the claims at the time and vowed to take the matter to court. On Thursday, FIFA announced its decision on the ‘Reggie Cannon case’ with Boavista receiving a favorable outcome.

According to the verdict, Reggie Cannon must pay a fine of €1,287,000 to Boavista. This fine is for ending his contract without a valid reason, and it also includes an additional 5 percent interest.

Verdict on Reggie Cannon case

In addition to the fine, Cannon will need to pay another 5 percent interest on the amount from June 22, 2023, until the payment is made. This is meant to compensate for the delay in payment.

The statement also mentioned that Queens Park Rangers, Cannon’s current club, will be responsible for covering part of the compensation. However, Boavista will need to pay €45,000 net to Cannon as pending wages, plus 5 percent interest from June 6, 2023, until the actual payment date. Queens Park Rangers has appealed FIFA’s decision.

Furthermore, Boavista has been fined an extra €33,000 net, with the same 5 percent interest rate. This additional penalty is also part of the case.

Cannon has dropped out of the USMNT picture especially after comments he made regarding the level of MLS and his World Cup omission, at the time Gregg Berhalter was in charge, and the reasoning given for his omission from the 2022 World Cup squad.