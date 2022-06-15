The 18-year-old Chicago Fire netminder was rumored to be Real Madrid bound but Chelsea may be offering what the MLS club is looking for.

Gabriel Słonina is a young up and coming promising goalkeeper for the USMNT and Major League Soccer. Almost since he first took the field last season comparisons were made with David De Gea and Gianluigi Buffon. Since his pro debut in 2021, Słonina has played all of 25 games for the Fire with some outstanding performances mixed with the growing pains of dealing with all the hype.

Słonina also committed to the USMNT project after being tempted by the Polish national team and since then has seen his play suffer, giving up some soft goals, many experts believe it is due to all the transfer and national team talk. According to Fabrizio Romano the Fire have already turned down a low figure transfer from Real Madrid, despite the Słonina camp wanting to push for the deal.

Now the famed Italian reporter has indicated that Chelsea of the Premier League are willing to pay what Real Madrid may not and that it is a figure that the Chicago Fire may not say no to.

Chelsea willing to pay $10 million transfer for Gabriel Słonina

According to Romano, Chelsea is willing to pay $10 million plus add ons in transfer fee to acquire the USMNT prodigy. So far this season the Chicago Fire are in their accustomed bottom position in the MLS East standings, Słonina has 5 clean sheets and has given up 20 goals in 14 games.

Słonina would be the fourth American goalkeeper to make his way to England with Matt Turner at Arsenal, Zack Steffen at Manchester City, and Ethan Horvath at Nottingham Forest, none of which are set starters at their clubs.

The Chicago Fire is rumored to be looking for a high-end transfer for the goalkeeper but Real Madrid was not willing to pay such a high fee for an unproven talent. Chelsea seems to be ready to pay a fee more to the Fire’s liking, what is clear is that Słonina’s camp is looking to leave MLS sooner rather than later.