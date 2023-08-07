Manchester City is set to defend their Premier League title, as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are the early four favorites to contend for the league. Chelsea is an oddball, as the damage done by the fire sale and arrival of new players leaves a lot of questions marks heading into the new season.

For the USMNT contingent of players there is a lot to look at as we enter the final week of preparation for the new season. At the moment nine USMNT players are on Premier League rosters. With all likelihood there eventually being five to six players staying with their clubs throughout the season.

Here are the USMNT players that will, at least, kick off the new season tied to Premier League clubs.

USMNT players that will most likely be factors

At Fulham, American standouts Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are mainstays, Auston Trusty is a fresh new signing by Sheffield United. Chris Richards will hope to become a full-time starter for Crystal Palace, while Matt Turner could be transferring to become the starting goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest or staying at Arsenal.

Bubble players

Zack Steffen is back at Manchester City with no real takers and now reduced to a number three spot on the team a transfer out of England or a loan looks likely.

Gabriel Slonina is set for a loan at Chelsea to Belgium although, the young goalkeeper might stay and continue his growth in the first team squad.

It’s doubtful that Ethan Horvath will stay at Nottingham Forest if his competition for the starting spot on the USMNT Matt Turner comes to the squad. Horvath is looking for a move away from Forest.

Folarin Balogun has no intentions of staying at Arsenal to be a role player and could be on his way to Inter Milan. Arsenal is asking for an astronomical transfer fee for a player who wants to leave and only has two years left on his contract.

Wildcard

Tyler Adams is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea; the Leeds United man could make a jump back to the Premier League but may also just play a season in the Championship.