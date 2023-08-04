Giovanni Reyna, or Gio, is one of the biggest and brightest prospects at Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year- old has already played in Champions League matches and has represented the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup, but not without a lot of controversy.

Reyna has had a steady climb, with 17 goals in 107 games for Dortmund, the talent is there, the issues have been injuries, as Reyna has been hampered by injuries over the last two seasons. Now in preseason and recuperating from yet another injury, Reyna is hoping that 2023/24 can truly be his breakout season.

The USMNT star sat down with Goal and talked about his playing days so far at Borussia Dortmund, and he revealed who has been his best teammate.

Gio Reyna on Erling Haaland

It was no surprise that Gio Reyna stated that his best teammate so far in his young career has been goal machine Erling Haaland. “Erling Haaland, one of the best players in the world, absolutely insane, goalscoring machine, I loved playing with him.”

Reyna went on to state that Erling Haaland still keeps in touch with his former teammates and has a “good heart”. “He’s a real genuine kind guy, so he still keeps in touch with not only me but a lot of the guys on our team. He’s a great guy.”