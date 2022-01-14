2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter’s side sits second in Concacaf World Cup qualification and look primed to return to World soccer’s marquee event in Qatar. The USMNT’s six fixtures, so far, in 2022 is the culmination of the qualification process.
The USMNT will depend on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Zack Steffen to get them to Qatar 2022 and they have key dates against Mexico, Canada, and El Salvador.
Here is the USMNT schedule for 2022, the key dates, the venues, and opponents of the USMNT and the end of their road to Qatar 2022.
January 27 - USMNT vs El Salvador - Columbus, Ohio
January 30 - Canada vs USMNT - Hamilton, Canada
February 2 - USMNT vs Honduras - Saint Paul, Minnesota
March 24 - Mexico vs USMNT - Mexico City, Mexico
March 27 - USMNT vs Panama - TBD
March 30- Costa Rica vs USMNT -TBD