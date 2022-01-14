The USMNT are ready to have a 2022 to remember with the culmination of Concacaf World Cup qualifying and a possible World Cup in Qatar.

USMNT schedule in 2022: Dates of the US men's national soccer team games this year

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter’s side sits second in Concacaf World Cup qualification and look primed to return to World soccer’s marquee event in Qatar. The USMNT’s six fixtures, so far, in 2022 is the culmination of the qualification process.

The USMNT will depend on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Zack Steffen to get them to Qatar 2022 and they have key dates against Mexico, Canada, and El Salvador.

Here is the USMNT schedule for 2022, the key dates, the venues, and opponents of the USMNT and the end of their road to Qatar 2022.

January 27 - USMNT vs El Salvador - Columbus, Ohio

January 30 - Canada vs USMNT - Hamilton, Canada

February 2 - USMNT vs Honduras - Saint Paul, Minnesota

March 24 - Mexico vs USMNT - Mexico City, Mexico

March 27 - USMNT vs Panama - TBD

March 30- Costa Rica vs USMNT -TBD