Haji Wright has been a consistent striker during his time in Turkey playing for Antalyaspor, where he scored an impressive 31 goals in 64 matches. Wright has also made sporadic appearances for the USMNT, scoring 2 goals in 7 caps.

Wright’s biggest contribution to the US team was a goal against the Netherlands in the USMNT’s round of 16 defeat 3-1 to the Dutch in the World Cup in Qatar. Wright’s goal gave the US some hope by making the match 1-2 at the time.

Now in an effort to move on to a better league and to get on the radar of Gregg Berhalter, according to Coventry Live, Wright, Antalyaspor, and Coventry City have “reached an agreement” of $10 million for the striker.

Profile of Haji Wright

Along with the near $10 million transfer, there will be a 2 million Euros bonus and a 20% share from a future sale. Haji Wright has played most of his career as a target striker, the 6ft 3 in target man has also played on the left and right side of the attack but scored the bulk of his career goals as a striker.

Wright began his career with third division side New York Cosmos in the United States, before moving to German club Schalke 04. After a few unsuccessful loan spells at SV Sandhausen and VVV-Venlo, Wright began to pay dividends at Danish club SønderjyskE, scoring 11 goals in 29 matches.

Once at Antalyaspor, Wright began to pick up steam and hit 29 league goals in 60 games. Despite his good club form, Wright has been second fiddle on the USMNT often behind strikers Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent, and Jesús Ferreira. Now things have become more difficult on the international front with Pepi’s move to PSV and the emergence of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

Wright would not be the first USMNT player to play at Coventry City, the Sky Blues were home to legendary and all-time cap leader Cobi Jones, in 1994-1995 where Jones played 24 games and scored 2 goals.