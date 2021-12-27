Various USMNT players are the subject of winter transfer rumors, we take a look at them and judge them via HOT, MEDIUM, or COLD.

It’s that time of year again, no not New Year, but winter transfer rumors. The winter market is about to open and various players from the USMNT are the subject of silly season talks.

Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, and George Bello are the current batch of players that could be on the move in the winter. Various reports confirm transfer talk, although some are wishful thinking others are hot as hot can be.

Here is the current status of these four USMNT players chances of moving and based on the reports we have classified them as hot, medium, or cold.

Ricardo Pepi - Wolfsburg - HOT

Steaming hot, Pepi has been the subject of various transfer rumors from clubs like Manchester United to AC Milan. Wolfsburg has popped up now and again and kept their cool on the USMNT forward. Now Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talks are well advanced, and that Wolfsburg is the 'most likely' destination for Pepi. The Pepi camp have been pushing for a move and Wolfsburg, which has been USMNT friendly in the past, seems like a good fit.

Weston McKennie - Tottenham Hotspur - Medium

Here we go again, AS in Spain is reporting that USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is once again on Spurs shortlist. McKennie is having a great year for Juventus and has been the team's lone bright spot. Juventus will want to cash in on the USMNT who may be the only player at the club currently who has actually increased his value. But a winter move? Juventus will need a lot from McKennie down the stretch to try to get the team to Champions League positions, this smells like a summer move. Juventus is asking for 35 million euros for the box-to-box midfielder.

Brenden Aaronson - AC Milan (Cold), Leeds United (Cold), RB Leipzig (Hot)

Brenden Aaronson has a huge future, playing very well in the Champions League for Salzburg and the USMNT. AC Milan is reported to like the American but the asking price for them may be too big. Leeds United are facing relegation and playing under Bielsa might be tempting but really will Bielsa stay past this season? RB Leipzig on the other hand keeps it within the family. Aaronson will most likely move to Germany unless Milan pays the big bucks. The reports indicate that Aaronson will move on this summer, where? That really depends on the checkbook.

George Bello - Watford - Medium

The Telegraph have it that George Bello could be Premier League bound, at least for six months, if Watford can avoid the drop. Claudio Ranieri is reportedly looking to add a left back, and Atlanta United have prepared themselves for Bello’s departure with the return from loan of Andrew Gutman. Bello would command a small transfer, but some cash influx for Atlanta United. If the numbers add up this could get done.