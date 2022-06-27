The USMNT U20 team will face Costa Rica U20 looking to reach the semifinals of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The American U20 team will seek the semifinals of the Concacaf U20 Championship when they face Costa Rica U20. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

USMNT U20 are one of the main candidates to win this Concacaf U20 Championship. And since the group stage they have been showing why: except against Canada, which ended in a 2-2 draw, all the other games were won by a wide difference. The last of them, 5-0 against Nicaragua for the round of 16. The goal, of course, is the final.

Costa Rica U20 have had a good performance in this championship. Not as much as the Americans, but still with good results that have taken them to the quarterfinals in a game where they know they are the underdogs. Despite this, they are confident that they can play a tough game against the United States U20.

USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Live Stream: FuboTV

USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The USMNT U20 is, along with Mexico U20, one of the main candidates to win this Concacaf U20 Championship and up to now they have been showing that they have won all their games by a wide difference (except against Canada against whom they tied 2-2), and everything makes one think who will play the final of the tournament most likely against Mexico U20.

However, the Costa Rican U20 team, although it has not been brilliant, has shown to have virtues that invite at least a little illusion. Having reached the quarterfinals is undoubtedly important for the Costa Ricans, but a victory against the Americans and playing in the semifinals will be more than interesting and they will go for it.

How to watch or live stream USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20 in the US

USMNT U20 and Costa Rica U20 will play for the Concacaf U20 Championship this Tuesday, June 28 at 7:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV, and other option are: ViX, Fox Sports 2, TUDN.

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20 anywhere

USMNT U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: USMNT U20 the favorite with -275 odds, while Costa Rica U20 have +550. A tie would finish in a +375 payout.

Caliente USMNT U20 -275 Tie +375 Costa Rica U20 +550

*Odds via Caliente