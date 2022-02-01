USMNT play against Honduras at the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

USMNT and Honduras meet in a game for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul on February 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to leave behind the last loss against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups.

USMNT have a good spot in the standings of the qualifiers with 18 points, but with the recent loss against Canada the team left a lot of doubts about their offensive strategy to win games and that was the second loss in the qualifiers for the USMNT.

Honduras are eliminated from the World Cup road but the team still has time to win a game to say that they did not win anything during the qualifiers. So far Honduras have a negative record of 0-3-7.

USMNT probable lineup

The second spot of the standings offers a direct qualification to the USMNT for Qatar 2022, but if they lose 2 or 3 games of their four remaining games in the qualifiers things could get more complicated than expected.

The loss against Canada 0-2 on the road was a blow to the USMNT, they did not expect to lose without scoring a goal, but the rival offense was much more efficient and they remain undefeated in the qualifiers.

This is the likely USMNT’s lineup for this game: Zack Steffen, Sergiño Dest, DeAndre Yedlin, Reggie Cannon, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson.

Honduras probable lineup

Honduras no longer have anything to fight for to qualify for Qatar 2022 since they are eliminated from the qualifiers, but for reasons of honor the team still has four chances to win a game.

The most recent game for Honduras was another 0-2 home loss against El Salvador, the visitors scoring a goal in each half of the game to win. The defense of Honduras is the one that has allowed the most goals in the qualifiers with a total of 19 goals against.

This is the likely Honduras’s lineup for this game: Luis López, Maynor Figueroa, Júnior García, Franklin Flores, Wisdom Quayé, Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodríguez, Jack Jean Baptiste, Yeison Mejía, Iván López.

