Gio Reyna was the spark a horrible USMNT needed to get to the Concacaf Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday. The United States were 0-1 down after giving up a goal in the first 30 seconds and could not break through Jamaica’s low block.



Gregg Berhalter with few answers sent in Gio Reyna, who has not played much at both Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest this season, and the USMNT prodigy showed that his lack of playing time is baffling as well as frustrating.

Reyna connected twice with Haji Wright for a deceptive 3-1 scoreline in extra time to lift the USMNT amid a lot of frustration about the team’s lack of cohesion since Berhalter returned.



After the game, Reyna spoke to Doug McIntyre of Fox Sports and for the first time ever spoke about the incident between himself, his dad, and Gregg Berhalter, both as a way to clear the air and finally move on.



Gio Reyna opens up about ReynaGate



After providing two assists and quieting all the naysayers Reyna took a question that was on everybody’s mind, his relationship with Gregg Berhalter. “Obviously what happened, happened… “I think both of us are so far past it and just so focused on the group that it’s not even an issue at all anymore. We’re just so far past it.”



Since Reyna and Berhalter reunited it has been Reyna who has saved Berhalter’s beacon, first being man of the match in a win over Ghana and on Thursday saving the day on what would have been a catastrophic result for the USMNT looking ahead to the Copa America.



While the US will play Mexico on Sunday for the Nations League final, questions on the team’s lack of good performances have begun to haunt Berhalter who moves to a 5-3 underwhelming record since his return.



Despite the poor play Berhalter has positioned himself and the team to win their third Nations League in a row, and if the US does indeed win the Concacaf Nations League, Berhalter would tie Bruce Arena as the USMNT’s all-time winningest coach (titles) with three.