Christian Pulisic has played his whole professional career in Europe, debuting in the Bundesliga, and eventually making his way to the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic is the man when it comes to soccer in the United States. The Chelsea winger is a talented, competitive, and driven player that has had his ups and downs at Chelsea, but more has held his own at both Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea among the best talents in the world.

Pulisic is 24 and has played 258 games and scored 45 goals in his club career winning 4 championships among his two clubs that he has played for. On the USMNT, Pulisic has scored 21 goals in 52 games and has won 1 championship.

Pulisic left the United States at a very young age to crack the Borussia Dortmund first team where he was eventually was sold to Chelsea for a fee of £58 million.

When did Cristian Pulisic move from America to Europe?

In 2015 and at the age of 16 moved to Germany to play with Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic had begun his youth career at Brackley Town, Michigan Rush, and PA Classics from 2005- 2015.

Pulisic made his Bundesliga debut in a 2–0 win against Ingolstadt on January 30, 2016, coming on as a second-half substitute for Adrián Ramos.