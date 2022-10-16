The award season in soccer has started and one of the most interesting is the Kopa Trophy. In its 2022 edition, there has been revealed who the winner will be and it is neither Jude Bellingham nor Jamal Musiala.

Neither Bellingham nor Musiala: Who will be the winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy?

The Kopa Trophy selects the best performing player under the age of 21. This award is seen as the one that predicts tha future of soccer as who will be the next top star and in its 2022 edition the winner has been selected, but it is neither Jude Bellingham nor Jamal Musiala the selected.

It seems like the future of soccer is in good hands. There are lots of young players that are trying to make their way up to the best spots and are succeeding with great performances and even some titles won despite their age.

Of course these awards must be taken with caution by the players themselves. Some of those who have been selected didn't fulfill the expectations, but it is a good way to know who will shine soon on the field.

2022 Kopa Trophy: Who will be the winner this year?

Each year, the Kopa Trophy is given to the best player under the age of 21 currently. In 2020 it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 it was Pedri (Barcelona) who won it.

This year, a short-list of 10 future stars was revealed and with some names that are already winning titles in their clubs or national teams. Unfortunately, only one can earn this award, but of course those players are seen as the best to shine soon in soccer.

In its 2022 edition, the Kopa Trophy apparently has a winner and it has been revealed a day before the ceremony. The award will not be leaving Barcelona as Gavi has been selected as the best player U-21 currently.

According to Marca, Barcelona's midfielder has been selected over Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), his highest competitors. Gavi, born August 5, 2004, has had a great season in Xavi's side and he is one of the three starting midfielders alongside Pedri and Sergio Busquets.

The list included other big names such as Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), amongst other, but it was the 18-year-old the one who surprised the voters the most.