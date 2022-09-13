How much does Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Weston McKennie make at their respective European clubs? Find out here the salaries of your favorite USMNT players.

Pulisic, Reyna, McKennie: What are the salaries of some of your favorite USMNT players

We know how much some of the USMNT MLS players make at their respective clubs, but what about some of the USMNT players that play in the big leagues in Europe? Unlike MLS, many countries don’t officially disclose player salaries like the MLSPU does yearly.

Looking at various sources we have compiled a list of some of the salaries from some of the top USMNT players make. Christian Pulisic is a no-brainer that he leads the list but what is shocking is that he makes substantially more than the rest of his counterparts.

The salaries of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Matt Turner have yet to be disclosed or reported but here are some of the salaries of your favorite USMNT players.

Timothy Weah - $678,092

Talented Lille winger Tim Weah makes less than some MLS DP’s but is still trying to assert himself in Europe. Weah has been hit by the injury bug and Lille expects him to return soon and continue his good run of form near the end of last season.

Gianluca Busio - $724,000

Former Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio may be in Serie B, but he is still earning a good salary for his club. Busio has fallen down the pecking order on the USMNT and looks on the outs to make the World Cup.

Yunus Musah - $1.1 Million

Young American midfielder Yunus Musah is considered one of the best prospects at Spanish club Valencia. Musah is being scouted by many teams in Europe with AC Milan heavily looking at the American.

Tim Ream - $1.6 Million

Former MLS defender and Fulham mainstay Tim Ream earns a reported $1.6 million, Ream has been solid for the Premiership side and is warranting a return to the USMNT.

Antonee Robinson - $1.6 Million

Magician and talented fullback Antonee Robinson is another huge mainstay at Fulham and is earning very well. A solid World Cup from Antonee Robinson could see him make a huge money move to a better side.

Weston McKennie - $2.5 Million

Weston McKennie by far has been the most consistent American performing for such a top team like Juventus. McKennie is a box-to-box midfielder with a lot of scoring potential, most recently scoring against PSG in the Champions League.

Zack Steffen - $2.6 Million

On loan goalkeeper Zack Steffen will get $2.6 million in wages at Middlesbrough but will need to use his time there to perfect his skills. Steffen is talented but at Manchester City was prone to huge blunders.

Giovanni Reyna - $2.7 Million

Maybe the most talented pure American soccer player in the pool. Gio Reyna is hoping to stay injury free and finally have his true breakout year at Borussia Dortmund. Reyna has already hit with two Champions League assists in matchday 1.

Sergiño Dest - $3.8 Million

The talented full back Sergiño Dest is on loan at AC Milan and is taking it to the bank after spells with Ajax and Barcelona. Dest has the talent to play for a big club, he now needs the opportunity and Milan could be that place.

Christian Pulisic - $9 Million

Christian Pulisic earns in the range of $9 million yearly at Chelsea, the talented but often injured and inconsistent Pulisic has shown flashes of brilliance but needs to prove that he can keep it consistent. Chelsea is now under a new manager and Pulisic now has a new lease on life.