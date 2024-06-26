Diego Gomez, the 21-year-old Paraguayan currently rehabbing from an injury with Inter Miami, may have a short stay as an English team has placed a formal bid.

Diego Gomez, who is currently sidelined due to injury, aims to recover in time for Inter Miami before Paraguay’s Summer Olympic tournament begins. The young talent arrived at Inter Miami last season to mixed reviews. During the offseason, Gomez shone for Paraguay U-23, securing their Olympic qualification.

Upon returning to Inter Miami, Gomez showed significant improvement, tallying 2 goals and 2 assists in nine games before his injury. Since joining in the summer of 2023, the dynamic winger has accumulated 4 goals and 3 assists in just 25 games.

The prospect of Gomez staying until the end of the season is now uncertain as he has attracted considerable interest. Reports indicate that Brighton has already initiated formal discussions with Inter Miami.

Diego Gomez to Brighton?

According to César Luis Merlo, Brighton made an initial offer of $8.5 million for Gomez, which was rejected by Inter Miami. An improved offer is expected soon, and if favorable, it may be accepted. However, there are no reports indicating whether Gomez will stay for the season or depart as early as the start of the Premier League season.

Diego Gomez

Gomez is renowned for his passing accuracy, dribbling skills, and defensive contributions. He is known to control the tempo of the game, initiate attacks from midfield, and has formed a good partnership with Federico Redondo and, of course, Lionel Messi.