Christian Pulisic is the face of the USMNT and the biggest soccer star of the country, but why is he called Captain America? Find out.

Christian Pulisic is the man when it comes to soccer in the United States. The Chelsea winger is a talented, competitive, and driven player that has had his ups and downs at Chelsea, but more has held his own at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea among the best talents in the world.

Pulisic is 24 and has played 258 games and scored 45 goals in his club career winning 4 championships among his two clubs that he has played for. On the USMNT, Pulisic has scored 21 goals in 52 games and has won 1 championship.

Known as the “LeBron James of soccer”, Pulisic is about to embark on his first FIFA World Cup, here is why they call him Captain America.

Pulisic nickname: Why is he called Captain America?

It has been a tradition on the USMNT to call the top player or captain at that moment “Captain America”, it began way back in 2002 when Claudio Reyna was the captain of the team. Later Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey were known as Captain America at one point or another, although Donovan had the nickname attached more to him than Dempsey.

Now Christian Pulisic is “Captain America” for the foreseeable future.

Is Christian Pulisic the captain of the USMNT?

The armband on the USMNT under Gregg Berhalter has moved around a lot, but Pulisic is the official team captain, followed by Tyler Adams. Pulisic will most likely walk onto the field against Wales wearing the armband.