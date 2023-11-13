If any player’s stock has risen over the last four months, it has been Inter of Porto Alegre’s defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso. The New Jersey born 22-year-old has played in and played well in some of the best atmospheres in South America this season.

Johnny Cardoso has been an out and out starter and central piece of Inter’s midfield with 19 games played with 2 goals and 2 assists in Brazil’s Serie A this season, but it has been in the Copa Libertadores where Johnny has earned his stripes.



Playing in the South American version of the Champions League, Johnny Cardoso has looked comfortable and at home playing in some of the regions most complicated stadiums, El Gran Parque Central (Nacional), Mas Monumental (River Plate), Estadio Hernando Siles (Bolivar), and Maracana (Fluminense) have all been pit stops for a player whose tactical awareness and level of play has improved significantly this season.

Johnny Cardoso to miss USMNT camp

Sadly, Johnny Cardoso has missed many games due to a mix of injuries this season, a calf injury sidelined him for three games, then an ankle injury for another three. Now Steven Goff is reporting that due to an injury in his right ankle Cardoso is set to miss USMNT camp. The US will play Trinidad and Tobago in a two-leg series that will determine if the Americans will play in the 2024 Copa America. Most likely the USMNT biggest challenge leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Already without Tyler Adams who is out with a long-term injury all signs point to Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah manning the midfield duties with possibly Giovanni Reyna playing an out and out 10 role with Malik Tillman and Alejandro Zendejas on the wings.

Move to LaLiga

According to sources in US and Brazil, Johnny Cardoso is set for an estimated $8 million move to Real Betis in LaLiga. Negotiations are near completion and Cardoso is set to become yet the next American in European soccer.



At Betis he would be managed by Manuel Pellegrini of Real Madrid, River Plate, and Manchester City fame, ironically Pellegrini also managed his current manager at Inter Eduardo Coudet.



Johnny Cardoso joins Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic who are set to miss these two critical matches for the USMNT.