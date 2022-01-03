Vannes and Paris Saint-Germain will clash today at the Stade de la Rabine in a match for the Round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France. Find out how and where to watch or stream live online free this French Cup game in different parts of the world.

PSG will try to advance to the next round of the 2021-2022 Coupe de France today when they face Vannes at the Stade de la Rabine for the Round of 32 of the competition. Here, you will find the time of this French Cup soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain, who will be without Lionel Messi as the Argentinian star tested positive for Covid-19, are big favorites to get a new win today and reach the next round of the Coupe de France.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face a fourth-tier French soccer team, which will be looking to make a huge upset in the tournament. Although there's a big difference between both teams, PSG will not underestimate their next rival.

Vannes vs PSG: Time of the Game

Australia: 7:10 AM (Tuesday)

Brazil: 5:10 PM

Canada: 3:10 PM (ET)

France: 9:10 PM

Germany: 9:10 PM

Italy: 9:10 PM

Jamaica: 3:10 PM

Mexico: 2:10 PM

Nigeria: 9:10 PM

UK: 8:10 PM

US: 3:10 PM (ET)

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: Fox Sports Web, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, Fox Sports App

Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: Eurosport 2 France, Eurosport Player France, Free, Molotov, France 3

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 +

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

UK: Mola TV

US: FuboTV (Free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT