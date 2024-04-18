Ramon Diaz is one of the most successful Argentine managers in history, having won 8 championships with River Plate, 1 with San Lorenzo, and 3 with Al Hilal. The 64-year-old also was able to keep Vasco Da Gama up in Brazil’s topflight last season when he took over the famed club.

Known for being outspoken and cheeky in his comments over the decades, Diaz bit off more than he can chew and made a sexist remark in regard to the VAR official after his Vasco side fell to Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 on the road in the second week of the Brazilian League.

In the post-match conference Diaz stated, “Regarding referees, we can’t talk much because there’s VAR. In the last match playing at home in Vasco, a lady interpreted a penalty differently. Football is different. Having a woman decide it through VAR… is quite complicated.” The comment was made regarding a non-penalty kick call Vasco suffered last week in their win over Gremio.

Ramon Diaz explains VAR comment

Without even leaving the stadium, Diaz and Vasco were made aware of the huge backlash there was online over his statement. The Argentine tried to explain to the members of the press still at the stadium what he meant to say, over what was interpreted about his VAR comment.

“Firstly, if something was misinterpreted in my statement, I want to apologize. But what I meant to say is that one person alone cannot make such an important decision in football, which is the role of VAR in crucial decisions during matches” Diaz stated.

No reports have yet come out if Diaz will be sanctioned over his statements.