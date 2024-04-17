In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's red card against Al Hilal, Al Nassr have reportedly made a special request to the Saudi FA.

Al Nassr were left unhappy with the officiating in the loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, in which Cristiano Ronaldo saw a straight red card. The Portuguese star apparently elbowed an opponent, but the team felt the decision was unfair.

That’s why, according to Sports (via @TheNassrZone), the Riyadh-based outfit has requested a foreign team of referees to officiate in the Kings Cup semifinal against Al Khaleej.

Last time out, Saudi ref Mohammed Al Hoaish sent Ronaldo off and wrote in his report that the 39-year-old had committed disgraceful behavior. Apart from the altercation with an opponent, the veteran striker seemed to threaten to hit the referee with the ball.

Al Nassr appealed the report, as it could result in a two-game ban for Ronaldo. The team wrote a letter to the Disciplinary & Ethics Committee asking to reduce Cristiano’s suspension, but reports from Saudi Arabia suggest he will miss two matches regardless.

Ronaldo could be out until Kings Cup semis

In the event Ronaldo has to serve a two-match ban, he would be forced to miss two Saudi Pro League matches (Al Feiha on April 19 and Al Khaleej on April 27). Therefore, his return would be just in time for the Kings Cup semifinal.

If Al Nassr‘s request is accepted, Ronaldo and company would get to be officiated by a foreign team of referees for this big clash. Let’s keep in mind the Kings Cup might be the best shot they have at winning a trophy this term.

With Al Hilal 12 points clear atop the Saudi Pro League standings with seven rounds to go, the league title seems to be unlikely for Al Nassr at this point. Therefore, the Kings Cup may give Luis Castro’s team a better chance to win silverware.