A marketing stunt went viral as a fan from Vasco da Gama needed medical staff to take him off the field.

A fan of Vasco da Gama had an unfortunate slip-up during a halftime promotion at a recent Copa do Brasil match. The fan, eager to score a prize as part of the club’s marketing campaign, took to the field to kick a penalty against the team’s mascot, Almirante.

Unfortunately, his smooth-soled shoes didn’t offer the traction he needed, and he ended up slipping and fracturing his ankle. A stretcher had to come to his rescue, turning what was meant to be a fun moment into an unexpected mishap.

The promotion, which typically rewards fans with prizes, went awry when the fan’s penalty kick ended with a trip to the hospital, as the fan was stretchered off the pitch while speaking to someone on his cellphone.

Vasco’s Copa Do Brasil game turned viral after fan injured in marketing stunt

The fan who took a long lead up to kick the penalty slid on the wet surface and pulled something as he stayed down until the medical staff came and took him off.

The game itself was a nail-biter, with Vasco da Gama edging out Atlético Goianiense 1-0 at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. With this win, Vasco da Gama advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate score.