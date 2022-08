Velez Sarsfield take on Flamengo at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Semifinals. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Velez Sarsfield and Flamengo meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Semifinals. This game will take place at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires. The visitors are big favorites to win the title, but they are not effective playing on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Velez Sarsfierld have the perfect opportunity to prevent the final from being between two Brazilian teams as they are the only non-Brazilian team in the semifinal rounds. Velez made it to the semifinals after winning a relatively easy round against Talleres.

Flamengo have all the odds in their favor, but there are still two games left for them to win to play against another brazilian team in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final. Before this game they won in the quarter-finals against Corinthians 3-0 on aggregate.

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo: Kick-Off Time

Velez Sarsfield and Flamengo play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Semifinals on Wednesday, August 31 at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires.

Australia: 10:30 AM September 1

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM September 1

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM September 1

Botswana: 2:30 AM September 1

Brazil: 3:30 AM September 1

Cameroon: 1:30 AM September 1

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM September 1

France: 2:30 AM September 1

Gambia: 12:30 AM September 1

Germany: 2:30 AM September 1

Ghana: 12:30 AM September 1

India: 12:00 AM September 1

Ireland: 1:30 AM September 1

Italy: 2:30 AM September 1

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM September 1

Lesotho: 2:30 AM September 1

Liberia: 12:30 AM September 1

Malawi: 2:30 AM September 1

Malta: 2:30 AM September 1

Mauritius: 4:30 AM September 1

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM September 1

Netherlands: 2:30 AM September 1

Nigeria: 1:30 AM September 1

Pakistan: 5:30 AM September 1

Portugal: 1:30 AM September 1

Rwanda: 2:30 AM September 1

Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM September 1

South Africa: 2:30 AM September 1

South Sudan: 2:30 AM September 1

Spain: 2:30 AM September 1

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 1

Tanzania: 3:30 AM September 1

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 1:30 AM September 1

United Kingdom: 1:30 AM September 1

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM September 1

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM September 1

Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+ , ESPN

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, FuboTV Canada

Germany: DAZN , sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Marca Claro

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS